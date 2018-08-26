Titans' Dion Lewis: Sees more touches than Henry
Lewis rushed three times for 11 yards and secured all three of his targets for another 20 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers.
Derrick Henry predictably got the first crack at toting the rock, but Lewis finished the day with both more touches and total yards. While Henry's early-down role lends itself to higher touchdown potential, all indications make it seem as if Lewis will nonetheless hold down a significant role within this backfield in 2018 -- especially on passing downs given Lewis' proficiency as a receiver, not to mention Henry's struggles in pass protection.
