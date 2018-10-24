Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said the workload split will probably continue to skew more toward Lewis over Derrick Henry when the Titans return from their Week 8 bye, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

LaFleur clarified that Lewis' role on passing downs naturally leads to more playing time -- something that wouldn't necessarily be the case on a team with a winning record and positive point differential. Of course, the Titans have fallen far short of expectations so far, averaging just 15.1 points per game while getting off to a 3-4 start. A better overall team would lead to more scoring opportunities, but the current situation does at least give Lewis a nice chance to stay on the field. He produced a season-high mark of 155 scrimmage yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers, bumping his season averages to 10.4 carries and 4.1 catches per game. It's about what was expected in terms of workload, but he's scored just one touchdown in seven games while averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 6.9 per catch. Things have been even worse for Henry, who has one touchdown and six receptions to go with a per-game rushing average of 12 carries for 39 yards. Lewis gets a tough matchup after the bye week, facing a Dallas defense that's limited running backs to 3.5 YPC and 6.0 YPT.