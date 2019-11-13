Play

Lewis did not record a touch during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.

It's been a disappointing season for the veteran back, but Sunday offered further indignities. While Derrick Henry ran for a season-high 188 yards, Lewis saw the field for a season-low 15 snaps and did not record a touch for the first time this season. Lewis' steady trend downward probably already scared off fans by this point, but Sunday likely scared off any stragglers. Next up is a Jacksonville defense that held Lewis to 20 total yards in Week 3.

