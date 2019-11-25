Lewis carried the ball five times for 21 yards in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars. He also added one reception for 24 yards.

After not getting a touch in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs, Lewis got involved immediately by recording his lone reception in the team's first possession of the game. That was his most notable contribution, though he did occasionally spell Derrick Henry to record his highest carry total of the season. Lewis will look to remain involved in the team's Week 13 matchup against the Colts.