Lewis rushed seven times for eight yards, but caught all seven of his targets for 33 yards in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

Lewis was stymied rushing the ball against a swarming Houston front seven. Over the past two games, he's now managed just 32 rushing yards on 17 attempts, a concerning late-season trend. With him struggling, Derrick Henry led the Titans with eight carries, but gained just 30 yards and lost a fumble in the game's waning moments. While Lewis compensated somewhat by hauling in all his looks in the passing game, posting his second-best catch tally of the campaign, his poor recent form hurts his value ahead of Week 13's meeting with the Jets.