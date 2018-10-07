Titans' Dion Lewis: Suffers from inefficient performance
Lewis rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries and added three catches for 14 yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills.
Lewis led the Titans' backfield in touches for the second consecutive game and third time in five contests this season. However, that didn't lead to a big Week 5 performance, as he averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and 4.7 yards per catch. He also fumbled in the middle of the third quarter, leading to a Bills field goal that put the Titans down 10-6. Overall, Lewis has managed just 143 rushing yards across five games, though his 18 receptions keep him relevant as a flex option. Like many of the Titans' skill-position players, Lewis is being held back by the underperforming Marcus Mariota and conservative game-planning.
