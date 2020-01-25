Titans' Dion Lewis: Suffers from shrinking role
Lewis carried the ball 54 times for 209 yards in the 2019 season. He added 25 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Lewis saw his total touches drop from 214 in his first season with the Titans to 79 in 2019. As a result, his total yards from scrimmage dipped from 917 to 373 as Derrick Henry took over as the driving force of the offense. Though Lewis originally signed a four-year contract with the team that will expire after the 2021 season, the terms of his deal allow him to be cut and cost the Titans just $1.1 million in dead cap space. As a result, it's possible that Lewis will be searching for a new team this offseason, though he will likely remain a depth option wherever he lands.
