Titans' Dion Lewis: Surpasses 150 total yards
Lewis rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers. He also added six receptions for 64 yards.
Lewis had a number of impressive runs Sunday, highlighted by a key 31-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Titans potential game-winning score. He also added a 21-yard reception, matching the team's longest passing play of the day. Despite being a superior option to Derrick Henry both on the ground and in the passing game through seven contests this season, opportunity out of the team's backfield remains a near even split. However, with the Titans on a three-game slide and entering their bye week, they may look to make a change, with Lewis being a potential beneficiary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....