Lewis rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers. He also added six receptions for 64 yards.

Lewis had a number of impressive runs Sunday, highlighted by a key 31-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Titans potential game-winning score. He also added a 21-yard reception, matching the team's longest passing play of the day. Despite being a superior option to Derrick Henry both on the ground and in the passing game through seven contests this season, opportunity out of the team's backfield remains a near even split. However, with the Titans on a three-game slide and entering their bye week, they may look to make a change, with Lewis being a potential beneficiary.