Lewis was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

With Tennessee leaning heavily on lead back Derrick Henry in a 20-13 win over the Patriots last weekend, Lewis played just 18 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps and gained eight yards on two carries while adding an eight-yard reception. The veteran scatback apparently got banged up somewhere along the way, but his ability to take the field in a limited fashion to begin the week suggests he's not in much real danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Ravens. If the Titans find themselves trailing by more than one possession for the majority of the contest, Lewis could take on a more pronounced role due to his prowess in the passing game.

