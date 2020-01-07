Titans' Dion Lewis: Tending to shoulder injury
Lewis was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
With Tennessee leaning heavily on lead back Derrick Henry in a 20-13 win over the Patriots last weekend, Lewis played just 18 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps and gained eight yards on two carries while adding an eight-yard reception. The veteran scatback apparently got banged up somewhere along the way, but his ability to take the field in a limited fashion to begin the week suggests he's not in much real danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Ravens. If the Titans find themselves trailing by more than one possession for the majority of the contest, Lewis could take on a more pronounced role due to his prowess in the passing game.
More News
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Quiet to conclude regular season•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Leads backfield with 15 carries•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Opportunity knocks with Henry out•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Likely to replace Henry in Week 16•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Ready for Week 16•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Added to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...