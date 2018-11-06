Titans' Dion Lewis: Tops 120 scrimmage yards while scoring
Lewis rushed 19 times for 62 yards and caught all four of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
Lewis saw teammate Derrick Henry score a one-yard touchdown to start the night, but along with finding the end zone on an 18-yard screen pass on the Titans' next drive, it was Lewis who would dominate the proceedings. In fact, he was handed more than three times the amount of carries Henry got (six). While his average of under 3.5 yards per rush wasn't great, Lewis' total of over 120 yards from scrimmage fueled Tennessee's victory and could earn him another healthy workload against his former team, the Patriots, in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.