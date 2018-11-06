Lewis rushed 19 times for 62 yards and caught all four of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.

Lewis saw teammate Derrick Henry score a one-yard touchdown to start the night, but along with finding the end zone on an 18-yard screen pass on the Titans' next drive, it was Lewis who would dominate the proceedings. In fact, he was handed more than three times the amount of carries Henry got (six). While his average of under 3.5 yards per rush wasn't great, Lewis' total of over 120 yards from scrimmage fueled Tennessee's victory and could earn him another healthy workload against his former team, the Patriots, in Week 10.