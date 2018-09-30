Lewis was held for no yardage in four carries, but picked up 66 yards on nine catches during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles.

On 4th and 2 with Tennessee looking for the win, as opposed to a tie, in overtime, Marcus Mariota dropped the ball off to Lewis who turned up field for a game-altering 17-yard gain. Lewis, like his stable partner Derrick Henry, has struggled on the ground with a 3.3-yards-per-carry average this season -- 1.4 yards below his career average. Henry and Lewis each have two games leading the duo in yardage, but Lewis, unlike Henry, has scored this season and can be a consistent threat in the pass game. Among the two under-performing options, Lewis seems like the better bet against a middle-tier Buffalo defense on Sunday.