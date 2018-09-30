Titans' Dion Lewis: Totals 66 yards
Lewis was held for no yardage in four carries, but picked up 66 yards on nine catches during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles.
On 4th and 2 with Tennessee looking for the win, as opposed to a tie, in overtime, Marcus Mariota dropped the ball off to Lewis who turned up field for a game-altering 17-yard gain. Lewis, like his stable partner Derrick Henry, has struggled on the ground with a 3.3-yards-per-carry average this season -- 1.4 yards below his career average. Henry and Lewis each have two games leading the duo in yardage, but Lewis, unlike Henry, has scored this season and can be a consistent threat in the pass game. Among the two under-performing options, Lewis seems like the better bet against a middle-tier Buffalo defense on Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Plays second fiddle to Henry in win•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Collects 43 yards•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Outplays Henry in opener•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Sees more touches than Henry•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Impressive in passing game during loss•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Gets $5.75 million fully guaranteed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....