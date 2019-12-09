Lewis carried the ball nine times for 26 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders. He also added one reception for five yards.

Lewis managed nearly all of his production in garbage time, as he had only two rushes for 10 yards through 50 minutes of action. Notably, Lewis also lost work in the passing game to Khari Blasingame, who had receptions of 24 and 23 yards earlier in the contest. Lewis has clearly fallen out of favor in Tennessee, and it's no longer clear he is the handcuff to Derrick Henry.