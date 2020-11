The Titans signed Foreman to the 53-man roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Foreman suited up for the Titans in last week's loss to the Bengals and looked quite good, rushing five times for 37 yards. Derrick Henry remains the team's bell cow, but Foreman and Jeremy McNichols should both garner a few reps moving forward. However, it's possible that Foreman's stint on the active roster only lasts as long as Darrynton Evans (hamstring) is on IR.