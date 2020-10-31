site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-donta-foreman-joins-53-man-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' D'Onta Foreman: Joins 53-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Foreman was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
After Sunday the running back will return to the practice squad. Foreman will give the Titans some extra running back depth behind Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read