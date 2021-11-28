Foreman is expected to receive the "bulk of the carries" for the Titans in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Following the Titans' decision to waive Adrian Peterson earlier this week, Foreman looks poised to serve as the No. 1 option on the ground for Tennessee, at least until Derrick Henry (foot) potentially returns from injured reserve in the final weeks of the regular season. With Peterson out of the mix and Jeremy McNichols (concussion) sidelined for the second week in a row, Dontrell Hilliard is the only competition Foreman will face for backfield reps Sunday, but the 5-foot-11, 202-pound Hilliard is seemingly being earmarked for a change-of-pace and passing-down role rather than challenging for a lead role as a runner. Even though Foreman is in line to receive the start, his snap count and usage will ultimately hinge on the game script. If the Titans fall behind early against New England and are forced into catchup mode -- like they were in last week's loss to the Texans -- Foreman could struggle to get more than 10 carries Sunday.