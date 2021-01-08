Foreman totaled 22 carries for 95 yards across six games in 2020 with the Titans. He added one reception for five yards and a touchdown.

Foreman entered the season without a team, but joined the Titans' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster within a month. Though he was splitting backup reps with Jeremy McNichols, Foreman showed flashes of promise as a runner by ripping off a few carries of more than 10 yards. Most importantly, Foreman proved capable of staying healthy, something he struggled to do after tearing his Achilles and biceps within his first three years in the league. He signed a one-year deal to join the Titans, meaning he will be a restricted free agent once the Titans' playoff run concludes.