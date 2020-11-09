Foreman carried the ball five times for 11 yards in Week 9 against the Bears.

Foreman logged five carries for the second consecutive week, this time receiving more work than Jeremy McNichols. It's not entirely clear that Foreman has surpassed McNichols, however, as McNichols was on the field for 29 percent of offensive snaps in contrast to Foreman's 15 percent rate. Also worth considering is that Darrynton Evans (hamstring) is eligible to be activated from injured reserve as early as the team's Week 10 matchup against the Colts and would likely slot back in as the team's second back.