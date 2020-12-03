Foreman (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Foreman was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so the fact that he was fully cleared is a positive sign for his Week 13 availability. Now that the Texas product appears fully healthy, he's expected to continue to split the reps left behind Derrick Henery with Jeremy McNichols for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
