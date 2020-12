Foreman carried the ball four times for 28 yards in Week 12 against the Colts.

Foreman saw his volume rebound in the Titans' blowout win after receiving only one carry in Week 11. However, he contributed a bit even when the game was close, recording gains of five and 12 yards on a touchdown-scoring drive that put the Titans up 28-14. Foreman continues to split backup duties with Jeremy McNichols.