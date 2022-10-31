Hilliard carried the ball eight times for 83 yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

The Titans' rushing game did almost all the work in the win, and while Derrick Henry dominated the Texans again with 219 yards and two TDs, Hilliard put up impressive numbers of his own on limited touches and set a new season high in scrimmage yards. While he won't get to face the Houston front seven every week, Tennessee's No. 2 back could be productive again in Week 9 against Kansas City if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is back under center and Hilliard sees more usage in the passing game.