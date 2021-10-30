site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Called up for Sunday's game
Hilliard will be added to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hilliard just joined the practice squad earlier in the week and will revert there after the game. He'll provide depth at running back and on special teams.
