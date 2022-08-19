Hilliard stood out in Thursday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, scoring three touchdowns, Paul Kuharsky of USA Today Titans Wire reports.

Two of Hilliard's three touchdowns were thrown by starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, as Hilliard showcased the pass-catching skills that have him favored to work as Tennessee's third-down back this season. Kuharsky adds that Hilliard "has left no doubt" that he'll open the season as the team's top third-down option in the backfield, though he's unlikely to play much on early downs outside of hurry-up situations as long as workhorse Derrick Henry's healthy.