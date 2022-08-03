Hilliard is expected to begin the season as the Titans' third-down back, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Hilliard impressed as a pass catcher when Derrick Henry was sidelined in 2021, recording multiple receptions in half of his 10 games. Hilliard has also proven to be a capable blocker, which could give him the advantage over rookie Hassan Haskins as the top handcuff to Derrick Henry to begin the season. Of course, so long as Henry remains healthy, no other quarterback on the Tennessee roster is likely to see a substantial role in the offense.