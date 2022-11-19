Hilliard ran the ball once for four yards in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers. He added one reception for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Hilliard saw only two touches, each of which came within the Titans' first two offensive possessions. However, he made good use of his limited opportunity by finding the end zone on a14-yard reception to cap Tennessee's first drive. Hilliard now has four touchdowns on the season despite racking up only 19 rushing attempts and 16 catches across nine games.