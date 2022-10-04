Hilliard recorded four receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Hilliard didn't record a carry, as Derrick Henry was the only member of the Titans' backfield to have a rushing attempt. However, Hilliard continued to have a significant role in the offense as a pass catcher, and he now has multiple receptions in two of his three games on the campaign.