Hilliard (neck) has been placed on IR, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hilliard, who suffered a neck injury in Week 14, is thus slated to miss the rest of the regular season. In a corresponding move, Julius Chestnut was signed to the Titans' active roster to provide the team with added backfield depth behind Derrick Henry and Hassan Haskins.
