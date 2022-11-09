Hillard (groin) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hilliard logged 16 snaps on offense while working behind top back Derrick Henry (30 snaps, 17 carries) in this past Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Chiefs. In the process, Hilliard carried three times for 12 yards and added one reception for minus-4 yards. As long as Henry remains available, Hilliard's complementary role will continue to yield hit-or-miss fantasy production.