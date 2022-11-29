Hilliard rushed the ball twice for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. He added three receptions for three yards.

Hilliard has had a few splash performances this season thanks to his ability to find the end zone, but his volume has remained minimal while working behind Derrick Henry. That was no exception against the Bengals on Sunday, and Hilliard has now seen two or fewer rushing attempts in eight of 10 games on the campaign. His three receptions were his highest mark since Week 5, though he had minimal production with that opportunity.