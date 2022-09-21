Hilliard (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, which Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site described as "more of a conditioning/walkthrough session."

A previous report relayed that the running back wasn't initially spotted at Wednesday practice, but Hilliard's eventual presence suggests that he has a shot to return to action Sunday against the Raiders after being inactive for the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Bills.