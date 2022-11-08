Hilliard rushed the ball three times for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs. He added one reception for -4 yards.

Hilliard's production has fluctuated throughout the season, which makes sense given his backup role to Derrick Henry. Sunday night's effort was one of his worst of the season, as he managed only four touches and didn't have a gain of longer than five yards. Despite the disappointing effort, Hilliard should maintain a relatively consistent role in the passing game, as he now has at least one reception in six of his seven games on the campaign.