Hilliard recorded one rush for two yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos. He added one reception on two targets for six yards.

Ryan Tannehill took to the air 36 times, typically a game script that should benefit Hilliard. Instead, he saw only two touches and made no meaningful contribution on offense. While he's had some spike performances, Hilliard is primarily the handcuff to Derrick Henry.