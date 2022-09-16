Hilliard (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Back-to-back DNPs put the focus on how the Titans list Hilliard's participation level and injury status on Saturday. If the running back is out or limited Monday night against the Bills, Hassan Haskins would presumably be next in line for added complementary snaps behind top back Derrick Henry. In Week 1's 21-20 loss to the Giants, Hilliard carried twice for eight yards and added three catches on four targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Sits Thursday with hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Two TD grabs against Giants•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: One carry in final tuneup•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: One touch despite start•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Cements role with strong practice•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Favorite for third-down role•