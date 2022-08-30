Hilliard tallied one carry for 14 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over Arizona.
Hilliard tallied the first carry for the Titans and it proved to be his only for the game. He reportedly will enter the season as the primary backup to Derrick Henry, having beat out rookie Hassan Haskins during training camp.
