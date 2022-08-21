Hilliard rushed once for three yards in the Titans' 13-3 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Hilliard logged the first carry of the night for the Titans but saw minimal action. The 27-year-old is seemingly firmly entrenched as Derrick Henry's primary backup, so it wasn't surprising that head coach Mike Vrabel opted to given the bulk of the work in the ground game to Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut, who seem to be battling it out for the third running back job. Hilliard may not be due for much action in the Titans' preseason finale against the Cardinals at home next Saturday night.