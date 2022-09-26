Hilliard rushed the ball twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders. He added one reception for 30 yards.

Hilliard was on the field for only 14 offensive snaps as Derrick Henry dominated the work out of the Titans' backfield. Even so, Hilliard managed to impress with a 30-yard reception late in the third quarter that pushed the Titans out from their own goal line. While limited in his role, Hilliard has recorded four receptions for 91 yards in two games this season.