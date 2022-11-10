Hilliard (groin) turned in a full practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hilliard took only limited reps in the Titans' first Week 10 practice Wednesday, but his advancement to full participation a day later clears the way for him to play Sunday against the Broncos. He'll likely work in his typical complementary role behind top back Derrick Henry, with most of Hilliard's opportunities coming on passing downs or on the few occasions Henry requires a breather on early downs.
