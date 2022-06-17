Hilliard has impressed while carrying a heavy workload in minicamp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hilliard is set to battle with rookie Hassan Haskins for the primary backup role to Derrick Henry in 2022. He caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ryan Tannehill during a minicamp practice Thursday, which is notable given Henry's lack of involvement in the passing game. Hilliard was also impressive in his limited opportunity in 2021, highlighted by a 131-yard effort on the ground against the Patriots in Week 12. His familiarity with the offense could be another reason he has the advantage over Haskins for the second spot on the running back depth chart -- at least initially.