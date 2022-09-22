Hilliard (hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Following back-to-back limited sessions, Hilliard will need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid approaching Sunday's game against the Raiders with an injury designation. If he's out or limited this weekend, Hassan Haskins would once again be in line to see added backfield work for the Titans in Week 3 behind Derrick Henry.
