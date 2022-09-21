Hilliard (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
After sitting sitting out this past Monday's loss to the Bill, Hilliard's status for Sunday's contest against the Raiders is cloudy. If he's unable to suit up this weekend, Hassan Haskins would once again be in line to see complementary backfield work for the Titans in Week 3 behind Derrick Henry.
More News
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Misses another practice•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Sits Thursday with hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Two TD grabs against Giants•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: One carry in final tuneup•
-
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: One touch despite start•