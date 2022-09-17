Hilliard (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Bills, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out Hilliard shortly after the Titans finished practice Saturday. Rookie Hassan Haskins is expected to fill the void behind Derrick Henry in Monday's prime-time contest, but Haskins likely won't have a similar upside as a receiver compared to Hilliard, who tallied three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 loss.
