Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets.

As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.