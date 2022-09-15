Hilliard didn't participate in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Hilliard played just 11 snaps on offense in last week's season-opening loss to the Giants, but he made the most of his time on the field by carrying twice for eight yards and hauling in three of four targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns. However, the 27-year-old apparently picked up the hamstring injury at some point along the way, leaving his status in question for the Titans' Week 2 matchup with the Bills on Monday. If Hilliard is unable to play Monday, the Titans would be left with Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut and Trenton Cannon as depth options behind bell cow Derrick Henry.
