Hilliard carried the ball once for zero yards but chipped in four receptions on five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Hilliard wasn't involved as a rusher, but he continued to produce as a pass catcher out of the Tennessee backfield. He scored the Titans' first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard reception, spelling Derrick Henry after he made a 24-yard catch of his own. Though Hilliard has only five rushing attempts in four games this season, he has multiple receptions on three occasions.