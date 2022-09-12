Hilliard carried the ball twice for eight yards and caught three of four targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Giants.

The receiving back supplied most of the Titans' offense on the day, catching a seven-yard TD in the first quarter and a 23-yard score in the fourth. Hilliard came into 2022 with zero receiving touchdowns in his career, but with Tennessee still sorting out its wide receiver corps now that A.J. Brown is no longer on the roster, Hilliard could wind up being a key target for Ryan Tannehill this year.