Hilliard (neck) won't play Sunday against the Chargers, per coach Mike Vrabel, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
Hilliard being ruled out so early in the week suggests the change-of-pace running back could be looking at an extended absence. He'll sit out Week 15 at a minimum, leaving Julius Chestnut as Tennessee's likely passing down option against the Chargers. Chestnut caught both of his targets for eight yards in the Week 14 loss to Jacksonville after Hilliard got hurt.
