Titans' Doug Middleton: Lands in Tennessee
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
9:48 pm ET 1 min read
Titans signed Middleton to a contract Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The Titans cut waived offensive lineman Avery Gennesy to make room for Middleton on the roster. The 26-year-old safety will have just a few days to compete for a depth role before Tennessee cuts down to the final team.
