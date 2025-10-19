Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Jones missed the final two practices of the week due to a knee injury, but he has done enough in pregame warmups to be given the green light to play Sunday. His availability is crucial for a Titans' defense that will be without Arden Key (quadriceps) for a second consecutive game, which opens the door for Jaylen Harrell and Jihad Ward to see more snaps at outside linebacker in Week 7. Jones has 17 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery through the first six games of the regular season.