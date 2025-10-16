Jones (knee) was added to Thursday's injury report as a non-participant, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Jones wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so the knee injury that's currently sidelining him may have occurred during practice. The veteran linebacker is fresh off a season-best performance, having racked up five tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Tennessee's loss to the Raiders in Week 6, so it would be a notable blow for the Titans' defense if he can't suit up Sunday versus the Patriots. Jihad Ward and Jaylen Harrell will be canidates to handle increased workloads if Jones misses any time.