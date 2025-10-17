Jones (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite logging consecutive DNPs to finish the Titans' week of practice, Jones still has a chance to suit up Sunday. The 28-year-old has appeared in all six of Tennessee's games thus far, recording 17 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 265 defensive snaps. If he's sidelined in Week 7, Jihad Ward is likely to start as one of the Titans' top outside linebackers.