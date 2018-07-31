Titans' Du'Vonta Lampkin: Headed to Music City
Lampkin signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Lampkin didn't receive a deal in the initial round of undrafted free agent signings, but he will receive a shot in training camp with Tennessee following a pair of defensive injuries. Still, he would likely require an impressive camp and preseason to find himself on the 53-man roster when camp concludes.
